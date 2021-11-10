NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.23 or 0.00195263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $53.86 million and approximately $267,045.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.