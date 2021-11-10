NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NGL Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.65% of NGL Energy Partners worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

