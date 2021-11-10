NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDACU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,304,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,300,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,341 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,023,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

