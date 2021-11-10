NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $170.87 and last traded at $170.99. 115,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,443,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.51.

Specifically, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

