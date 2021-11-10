NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.
Shares of NI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
