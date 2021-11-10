NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

