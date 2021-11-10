Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 122,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,119. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

