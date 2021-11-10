Node Runners Tops One Day Trading Volume of $566.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Node Runners has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.43 or 0.00135866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

