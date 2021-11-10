Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $79,143,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

