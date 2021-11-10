Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,443.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

