Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $6,337,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,546.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,659. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

