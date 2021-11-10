NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.13 ($50.74).

Several research firms recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NOEJ stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting €37.16 ($43.72). 44,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.77 and a 200-day moving average of €42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

