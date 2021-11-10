NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.13 ($50.74).

Several research firms recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NOEJ stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting €37.16 ($43.72). 44,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.77 and a 200-day moving average of €42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

