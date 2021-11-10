Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Shares Down 0.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:NGC)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

