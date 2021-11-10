Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

FDL stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

