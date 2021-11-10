Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 335.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $50,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

