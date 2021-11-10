Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,831.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

