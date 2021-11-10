Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $968.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.