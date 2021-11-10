Northern Trust Corp Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $1,023,171. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.