Northern Trust Corp Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

