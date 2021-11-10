Northern Trust Corp Has $16 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

