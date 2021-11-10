Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Safety Insurance Group worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFT opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.