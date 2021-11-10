Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,795 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

