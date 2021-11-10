Northland Securities Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Market Perform

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NPTN. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

