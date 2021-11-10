NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27,647.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

