Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.