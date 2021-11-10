Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

