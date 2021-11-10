Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $321,956.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00223519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

