NuCypher Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. NuCypher has a market cap of $621.22 million and $64.07 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,329,647,292 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

