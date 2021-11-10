NULS Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

