Numeraire Trading Down 0.7% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.55 or 0.00067063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $464.47 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

