NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NUVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,756.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 18.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

