NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $83.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,881.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

