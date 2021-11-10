NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-$1.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.730-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. 1,225,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,756.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

