Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 23,470 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

