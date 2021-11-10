Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSM opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

