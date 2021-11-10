Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,929 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.