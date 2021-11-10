Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,655,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

