Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,999 shares of company stock valued at $75,266,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.