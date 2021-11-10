Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Washington Federal worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.