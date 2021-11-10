Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 75,821 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 292.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 556,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

