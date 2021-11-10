Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 88,591 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

