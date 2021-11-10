Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

JQC stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

