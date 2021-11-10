Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.