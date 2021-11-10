Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

