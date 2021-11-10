Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.

NPV stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

