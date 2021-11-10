Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.
NPV stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
