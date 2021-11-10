Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.74 $9.84 million $2.39 9.08

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nuvera Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

