Nuvve (NVVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Nuvve to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuvve to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Nuvve has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

