NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,654,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 280,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 350,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

