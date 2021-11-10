NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.96. The stock had a trading volume of 862,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,654,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

