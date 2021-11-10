NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $360.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $257.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

NVDA traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,654,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

