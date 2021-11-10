O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.78 Average PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 751,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

