O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.78 Average PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
O-I Glass stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 751,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.